Balloons fill Albuquerque sky during Balloon Fall Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More hot air balloons filled the skies Monday morning. This weekend was the launch of the city’s Balloon Fall Fest in place of the Balloon Fiesta.

If you missed them over the weekend, some balloons were up Monday, with the next big launch taking place on Wednesday morning. Spectators will not be allowed at the launch site to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, however, the public is encouraged to watch from afar.

