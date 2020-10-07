Balloonist from Arizona participates in Fall Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the fifth day in a row balloons filled the sky. KRQE News 13 spoke to one balloonist from Phoenix who still made the trek to New Mexico even with Balloon Fiesta canceled.

Judy Cass says she and her family have been ballooning for 41-years and participate in Fiesta every year. Even though thing look a little different they’re happy to be back.

“We brought along our two little grandchildren who are five and six and our five-year-old got his first ride yesterday which was wonderful. So, we’re just happy to be here and love Albuquerque and love coming here every year,” said Cass.

The next big hot air balloon launch will take place on Saturday.

