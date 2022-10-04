ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta is drawing pilots from around the world to be here. Normally there are around 15 different nations represented at Balloon Fiesta. However, this year there will be balloons from 22 countries and more than 80 international pilots.

“Ballooning community is basically, you’re sharing one passion. So no matter where you go, what country it is, who you see, you share the same passion and let’s say with 95% of the people you go along and you feel friendship immediately,” said Peter Van Overwalle, balloon pilot from Belgium.

However, the journey to get here isn’t always easy. Van Overwalle has been a part of the Balloon Fiesta since 1999 and says the past few years have been tough. “I think we all missed the last couple years with the isolation, with the pandemic. We missed human contact, and we miss seeing people. So I think for most of us this is really what we’re looking forward to is seeing all these people again. And of course, being up in that sky again that big sky above Albuquerque,” said Van Overwalle.

This year, Van Overwalle will fly high in his renowned “Princess” balloon. However, international pilots do face extra challenges getting all their gear here. “There are some extra steps indeed. First of all, the balloon needs to be ‘shipped’ but shipped in our case means flown in by airplane—cargo. So it’s kind of an expensive thing,” said Van Overwalle. “Then the next thing is license-wise, you need the right license because of registration. The country the balloon is registered and the country you are a resident and the country where your license is from. You need international insurance. I mean, there’s a lot of things that goes with that.”

German balloon pilot Tomas Hora says he’s borrowing his balloon from a friend this year—something he’s grateful for since he says the cost of shipping is pricey: “It’s like four, five thousand dollars shipping the balloon back and forth and that’s out of my budget let’s say it this way.”

Despite the costs, the passion for ballooning has taken both Van Overwalle and Hora around the world.

“I mean, we’ve done Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia; a lot of countries in Europe, Canada, Mexico. I mean it’s been an awesome ride for the last 20-plus years!” Van Overwalle says.

“Mainly across Europe, obviously. I’ve also been to Japan, in the States. Also, the United Arab Emirates,” said Hora.

However, both pilots say Balloon Fiesta is unlike anything else in the world. “Albuquerque you cannot compare to any other event because it’s different. It’s completely different. For one, the Balloon Fiesta is probably the best-organized balloon event in the world. So it’s really professionally organized. It’s really nice and it’s good,” said Hora.

Some notable balloons from around the world include a lobster from Turkey, a bear from Taiwan, and a stegosaurus from Brazil.