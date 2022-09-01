ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new, permanent exhibit is opening at the International Balloon Museum. “Canopy of Color: Celebrating Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta,” will open to the public September 24.

The new exhibit will highlight the people and culture of ballooning. It will feature photos and news coverage from the first Balloon Fiesta. Memorabilia, clothing even gondolas from past Balloon Fiesta’s will be on display. “Kids of all ages can touch real balloon envelope fabrics and step inside a reimagined balloon basket to prepare for liftoff,” Balloon Museum manager Nan Masland said in a release.

Local artist Thomas Tomlinson will have an art installation displayed at the exhibit. “Bloom Box” will visualize the flight pattern balloons take due to Albuquerque’s ‘box’ wind pattern. The wind pattern is created by the Sandia Mountains and Rio Grande Valley.