ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit has gone up at the Balloon Museum just in time for Balloon Fiesta. You’ll be able to see some of the most popular cartoon characters of our time. Original Warner Brothers animations by artist Chuck Jones will be up for display.

The museum will be unveiling twelve original animation cels tomorrow, that include the Road Runner and Coyote. “The idea was to celebrate both the history of the early days as well as where we are now 50 years later, through the art of Chuck Jones, which has been intertwined throughout the years because of the coyote and the roadrunner,” says Eric Wimmer.

It took more than a year to acquire the unique pieces. The new exhibit is divided into three sections that start by taking viewers through the early history of the founding of Balloon Fiesta. Visitors then enjoy the section that showcases the original animation cels of Chuck Jones. The final section shows the Looney Tunes characters featured in official Balloon Fiesta posters throughout the years by the artist, Daniel Killen.

All of the animations were loaned to the museum and some date back to the 80s. A museum representative says that Looney Tunes’ history with Balloon Fiesta is deeply rooted. Sid Cutter, one of the founders of Balloon Fiesta, created conceptual sketches and drawings for Fiesta’s event-the Coyote and Roadrunner race based on the Warner Brothers characters.

“To be able to expand on the history of Fiesta through the lens of these fun characters and how people today when they’re buying their merchandise from Fiesta of the Coyote and Roadrunner, um having an understanding of where those characters first appeared,” says Eric Wimmer.

The exhibit also features other favorite characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. The cartoons will be up for display for about a year. During Balloon Fiesta, the museum will host a gallery talk with the grandson of Chuck Jones, Craig Kausen.

People are invited to learn about the connection between Fiesta, and the Roadrunner and Coyote. That’s the first day of Fiesta, October 2nd at 9 a.m.