Balloon Museum still in need of volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum still needs many more volunteers for Balloon Fiesta. Volunteers do everything from welcoming people to telling guests bout the various exhibits. Right now, they have about 30 volunteers but they need a hundred more. They say it is vital for a successful Fiesta.

“Outside of Balloon Fiesta, the museum itself hosts a lot of specific events and has lots of different people coming in from all over the world and we want to make sure Albuquerque puts its best foot forward for one of our most iconic events,” said Allie Burnquist, education and volunteer coordinator.

Museum officials say there will be COVID-safe practices in place to protect volunteers including regular cleanings. For more information on how to volunteer, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/balloonmuseum/volunteer-opportunities/be-a-balloon-museum-volunteer.