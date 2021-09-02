Balloon Museum hosting events during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experience the magic of the Balloon Fiesta from the comfort of the beautiful Balloon Museum. The museum boasts the best view of the mass ascensions and balloon glows the city has to offer.

Ashely Fathergill from the Balloon Museum spoke about the events they put on that coincide with the Balloon Fiesta. She said in the mornings, they will have catering from Garcia’s and in the evenings, the head chef from the Acre Restaurant will be making the cuisine.

The Elevated Viewing Events will allow visitors to watch the Balloon Fiesta from the Balloon Museum. Tickets can be purchased online and include the meals provided.

Fathergill said the viewing experience from the museum is ideal for visitors who prefer to have a more socially distanced experience. For more information, visit the website.

