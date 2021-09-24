Balloon Museum Hall of Fame inducting 2 new members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Balloon Museum Hall of Fame is adding two new members this year. The first is being inducted posthumously, Jim Winker took his first flight in 1947 and helped head a company that oversaw scientific and hot air balloon development and certification.

The other inductee, Wilhelm Eimers has flown more than 1,400 gas balloon flights since 1979 and has helped train 13 pilots from three different coutnires.

