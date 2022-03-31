ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s International Balloon Museum will begin celebrating Balloon Fiesta’s 50th Anniversary this month. The museum will debut an exhibit called “Man Above Town” honoring Sid Cutter, one of the founders of Balloon Fiesta, on April 8 which is also the date the first festival lifted off.

The museum will also host a gala later this month and debut a new book that covers the 50 years of fiesta history. Then just before the fiesta, the museum will launch a larger exhibit celebrating the event. “We are ready to have this large exhibition about Balloon Fiesta and now we’ll have lot of interviews and photographs and interactive opportunities and we want people to feel the joy of balloon fiesta when they come into the museum,” said Laura Magovern, of the Balloon Museum Foundation.

Officials say they expect a large turnout for the 50th anniversary. Last year’s fiesta saw about 784,000 visitors.

Early tickets for this year’s Fiesta will go on sale April 1 at 9 a.m.