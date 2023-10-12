ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors at this year’s Balloon Fiesta are flocking to different booths hoping to get their hands on some limited editions merchandise. The theme is “Area 51” in honor of Balloon Fiesta’s 51st year.

Aliens and the solar eclipse are popular themes for Balloon Fiesta Merchandise this year. Fiesta is partnering up with Warner Brothers, with Marvin the Martian making his debut on a shirt and matching pin. The solar eclipse is also featured on a number of souvenirs available around the park.

“Of course we always have to bring in a special pin and this year its the solar eclipse pin. Now this pin is already sold out online and in my gift shop, but it will be available, a limit of five each on the fields,” Balloon Fiesta Merchandise manager Lisa Mulder said. With a limited supply of pins, merchandise managers say collectors are flocking to get their hands on them.