Balloon Fiesta to require masks, cancels some events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Fiesta has released COVID-19 guidelines for those attending the event. These changes are based on recommendations from the state and the CDC.
Currently, masks will be required in all indoor and crowded outdoor areas, masks will be required for passengers boarding Balloon Fiesta shuttles and park-and-ride buses, and increased social distancing will be encouraged in all areas.
According to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta website, the new updates include:
- Moving hospitality seating from indoor and tent areas to outdoor seating.
- Providing cashless options to purchase tickets.
- Requiring food and merchandise concessions have plastic shielding and cashless options at their checkout areas.
- Spacing popular special shape balloons around the park.
- Increasing the number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.
- All restrooms will have hand sanitizer available inside the facility.
- Canceling Music Fiesta for 2021 because of the close proximity of guests.
- Canceling the Balloon Discovery Center because of its indoor nature and that it features activities with multiple touchpoints.