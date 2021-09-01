Balloon Fiesta to require masks, cancels some events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Fiesta has released COVID-19 guidelines for those attending the event. These changes are based on recommendations from the state and the CDC.

Currently, masks will be required in all indoor and crowded outdoor areas, masks will be required for passengers boarding Balloon Fiesta shuttles and park-and-ride buses, and increased social distancing will be encouraged in all areas.

According to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta website, the new updates include: