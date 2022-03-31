NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tickets for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be available for purchase starting Friday, April 1, at 9:00 a.m. MDT. Tickets for general admission, park & ride, Music Fiesta and other hospitality program will be available to purchase.

This year is Balloon Fiesta’s 50th event and will be October 1-9. Besides general admission and park & ride, tickets for the Gondola Club, Chaser’s Club, Glamping, Concierge Program and Music Fiesta will be available.

Balloon Fiesta officials are expecting a high demand for tickets and are encouraging guests who want tickets beyond general admission to be ready to purchase their tickets right away.

For more information on all ticket packages and to purchase tickets visit https://balloonfiesta.com/Purchase-Tickets