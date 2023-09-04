ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts on Saturday, October, 7, and ends on Sunday, October 15. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.

Saturday, October 7

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

7:00 a.m. Mass Ascension

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

2:00 p.m. Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Inflation

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race Launch

6:00 p.m. Twilight Twinkle Glow™

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 8

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 a.m. Mass Ascension

7:30-11 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:00 a.m. Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

11:00 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Balloon Glow, powered by ExxonMobil

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Monday, October 9

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Tuesday, October 10 (Coca-Cola Day)

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Wednesday, October 11

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 a.m. Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension

7:30-11a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Thursday, October 12

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol

7:00 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo™

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo™

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show’

Friday, October 13 (Kid’s Day)

4:30 a.m. Kids’ Day Goodie Bag distribution begins (South of Main Street Stage)

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol

7:00 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo™

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch

7:30-11:00 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo™

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Saturday, October 14 (ExxonMobil Day)

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 a.m. Mass Ascension, powered by ExxonMobil

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:13 a.m.-12:09 p.m. Annular Solar Eclipse

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

10:00-11:00 a.m. Great American Kite Show

11:00 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

1:00-5:00 p.m. Music Fiesta™

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Night Magic™ Glow, powered by ExxonMobil

6:00 p.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 15