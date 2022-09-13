ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Saturday, October 1 and ends on Sunday, October 9. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.

Friday, September 30

  • 7:00 am Albuquerque Aloft (at local elementary schools)
  • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
  • 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
  • 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 6:45 am Opening Ceremonies
  • 7:00 am Mass Ascension
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 2:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation
  • 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 6:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race Launch
  • 6:00 pm Twilight Twinkle Glow™, presented by Albuquerque Journal
  • 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 2

  • 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
  • 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am Mass Ascension
  • 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 9:00 am Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)
  • 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
  • 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 6:00 pm Balloon Glow, powered by ExxonMobil
  • 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Monday, October 3

  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
  • 7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Tuesday, October 4

  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
  • 7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Wednesday, October 5

  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
  • 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension, presented by New Mexico True
  • 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Thursday, October 6

  • 4:30 am Kids’ Day Goodie Bag Distribution begins (South of Main Street Stage)
  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
  • 7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™
  • 8:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™
  • 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Friday, October 7

  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
  • 7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™
  • 7:00am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
  • 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™
  • 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Saturday, October 8

  • 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
  • 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am Mass Ascension, powered by ExxonMobil
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
  • 1:00-5 pm Music Fiesta
  • 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 6:00 pm Night Magic™ Glow, powered by ExxonMobil
  • 6:00 pm Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
  • 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
  • 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 9

  • 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
  • 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
  • 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am Farewell Mass Ascension, presented by News Radio 770 KKOB
  • 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition