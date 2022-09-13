ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Saturday, October 1 and ends on Sunday, October 9. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.
Friday, September 30
- 7:00 am Albuquerque Aloft (at local elementary schools)
- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
- 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 6:45 am Opening Ceremonies
- 7:00 am Mass Ascension
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 2:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race Launch
- 6:00 pm Twilight Twinkle Glow™, presented by Albuquerque Journal
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
Sunday, October 2
- 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am Mass Ascension
- 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm Balloon Glow, powered by ExxonMobil
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
Monday, October 3
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
Tuesday, October 4
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
Wednesday, October 5
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension, presented by New Mexico True
- 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
Thursday, October 6
- 4:30 am Kids’ Day Goodie Bag Distribution begins (South of Main Street Stage)
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™
- 8:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
Friday, October 7
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™
- 7:00am Double Balloon Launch and Competition
- 7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
Saturday, October 8
- 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am Mass Ascension, powered by ExxonMobil
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
- 1:00-5 pm Music Fiesta
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm Night Magic™ Glow, powered by ExxonMobil
- 6:00 pm Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
Sunday, October 9
- 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am Farewell Mass Ascension, presented by News Radio 770 KKOB
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition