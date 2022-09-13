Day six of the Balloon Fiesta was dedicated to the Special Shapes Rodeo. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Saturday, October 1 and ends on Sunday, October 9. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.

Friday, September 30

7:00 am Albuquerque Aloft (at local elementary schools)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

6:45 am Opening Ceremonies

7:00 am Mass Ascension

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction

2:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation

3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

6:00 pm America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race Launch

6:00 pm Twilight Twinkle Glow™, presented by Albuquerque Journal

7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 2

5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 am Mass Ascension

7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:00 am Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)

10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction

11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

6:00 pm Balloon Glow, powered by ExxonMobil

7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Monday, October 3

6:00 am Dawn Patrol

7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Tuesday, October 4

6:00 am Dawn Patrol

7:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Wednesday, October 5

6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 am Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension, presented by New Mexico True

7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

Thursday, October 6

4:30 am Kids’ Day Goodie Bag Distribution begins (South of Main Street Stage)

6:00 am Dawn Patrol

7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™

8:00 am Double Balloon Launch and Competition

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™

7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Friday, October 7

6:00 am Dawn Patrol

7:00 am Special Shape Rodeo™

7:00am Double Balloon Launch and Competition

7:30-11am Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

6:00 pm Special Shape Glowdeo™

7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Saturday, October 8

5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 am Mass Ascension, powered by ExxonMobil

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction

11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

1:00-5 pm Music Fiesta

3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

6:00 pm Night Magic™ Glow, powered by ExxonMobil

6:00 pm Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM

7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 9