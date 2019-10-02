Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Saturday, October 5 and ends on Sunday, October 13. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.

Saturday, October 5

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show 
  • 6:45 am: Opening Ceremonies / National Anthem – McKenna Faith 
  • 7:00 am: Mass Ascension 
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 9:00 am: McKenna Faith (Main Street Stage)

Evening Session

  • 1:00pm – 5:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 2:00 pm: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation
  • 5:00 pm: Air Force Academy Band (Main Street Stage)
  • 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 6:00 pm: America’s Challenge Gas Race Launch
  • 6:00 pm: Twilight Twinkle Glow
  • 8:00 pm: AfterGlow Fireworks Show
  • 8:00 pm: Tylor Brandon Band (Main Street Stage)

Sunday, October 6

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show 
  • 7:00 am: Mass Ascension / National Anthem – Air Force Academy Band
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 9:00 am: Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)  
  • 9:00 am: Air Force Academy Band
  • 11:00 am: Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

Evening Session

  •  5:00 pm: The Noms
  • 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 6:00 pm: Balloon Glow 
  • 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show / Whiskey Baby Band

Monday, October 7

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 7:00 am: Balloons Launch from Park / National Anthem – Cat Powdrell
  • 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins 
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration

Evening Session

  • No Events

Tuesday, October 8

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 7:00 am: Balloons Launch from Park / National Anthem – Amanda Morales
  • 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration  

Evening Session

  • No Events

Wednesday, October 9

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show
  • 6:30 am: Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am: Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension / National Anthem –Michelle Liberti
  • 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins 
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration  

Evening Session

  • No Events

Thursday, October 10

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo / National Anthem – New Mexico Philharmonic’s Young Musician Initiative 
  • 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins 
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 9:00 am: The Bus Tapes

Evening Session

  • 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm: Ryan Montano & Friends
  • 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 6:00 pm: Special Shape Glowdeo™
  • 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
  • 8:00 pm: Ryan Montano & Friends

Friday, October 11

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol 
  • 7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo™  / National Anthem – Sandia Singers
  • 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins 
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 9:00 am: Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers

Evening Session

  • 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm: Keith Sanchez & the Moon Thieves
  • 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 6:00 pm: Special Shape Glowdeo™ 
  • 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show 
  • 8:00 pm: Kyle Martin

Saturday, October 12

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show 
  • 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show 
  • 7:00 am: Mass Ascension / National Anthem – 44th Army Band
  • 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 11:00 am: Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

Evening Session

  • 1:00 pm: – 5:30 pm: Music Fiesta
    • Tyler Brandon and the Neon West Band at 1:00 pm
    • Cassadee Pope at 2:30 pm
    • Justine Moore at 4:00 pm
  • 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
  • 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
  • 6:00 pm: Night Magic™ Glow 
  • 6:00 pm: Frank Ray
  • 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™Fireworks Show

Sunday, October 13

Morning Session

  • 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show 
  • 6:30 am: Morning Glow
  • 7:00 am: Farewell Mass Ascension / National Anthem – Mark Quiroz
  • 8:00 am – 12:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Q&A

Evening Session

  • No Events

