Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Balloon Fiesta kicks off on Saturday, but now an online magazine is saying the best way to see it all is by not going to the field.

Fourtune.com suggests seeing the balloons by paddleboarding from the Rio Grande instead of Balloon Fiesta Park. The publication claims that hanging out by the river might be a little more relaxing than being surrounded by thousands of people.