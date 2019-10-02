Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Saturday, October 5 and ends on Sunday, October 13. All events below are in Mountain Time. Entertainment events will take place at The Main Street Stage.
Saturday, October 5
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show
- 6:45 am: Opening Ceremonies / National Anthem – McKenna Faith
- 7:00 am: Mass Ascension
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am: McKenna Faith (Main Street Stage)
Evening Session
- 1:00pm – 5:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 2:00 pm: America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation
- 5:00 pm: Air Force Academy Band (Main Street Stage)
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: America’s Challenge Gas Race Launch
- 6:00 pm: Twilight Twinkle Glow
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow Fireworks Show
- 8:00 pm: Tylor Brandon Band (Main Street Stage)
Sunday, October 6
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show
- 7:00 am: Mass Ascension / National Anthem – Air Force Academy Band
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am: Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)
- 9:00 am: Air Force Academy Band
- 11:00 am: Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
Evening Session
- 5:00 pm: The Noms
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: Balloon Glow
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show / Whiskey Baby Band
Monday, October 7
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am: Balloons Launch from Park / National Anthem – Cat Powdrell
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration
Evening Session
- No Events
Tuesday, October 8
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am: Balloons Launch from Park / National Anthem – Amanda Morales
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration
Evening Session
- No Events
Wednesday, October 9
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show
- 6:30 am: Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am: Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension / National Anthem –Michelle Liberti
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying Begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Demonstration
Evening Session
- No Events
Thursday, October 10
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo / National Anthem – New Mexico Philharmonic’s Young Musician Initiative
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am: The Bus Tapes
Evening Session
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm: Ryan Montano & Friends
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
- 8:00 pm: Ryan Montano & Friends
Friday, October 11
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo™ / National Anthem – Sandia Singers
- 8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 9:00 am: Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers
Evening Session
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm: Keith Sanchez & the Moon Thieves
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show
- 8:00 pm: Kyle Martin
Saturday, October 12
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show
- 6:30 am: Morning Glow / Laser Light Show
- 7:00 am: Mass Ascension / National Anthem – 44th Army Band
- 8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 11:00 am: Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
Evening Session
- 1:00 pm: – 5:30 pm: Music Fiesta
- Tyler Brandon and the Neon West Band at 1:00 pm
- Cassadee Pope at 2:30 pm
- Justine Moore at 4:00 pm
- 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 6:00 pm: Night Magic™ Glow
- 6:00 pm: Frank Ray
- 8:00 pm: AfterGlow™Fireworks Show
Sunday, October 13
Morning Session
- 6:00 am: Dawn Patrol Show
- 6:30 am: Morning Glow
- 7:00 am: Farewell Mass Ascension / National Anthem – Mark Quiroz
- 8:00 am – 12:00 pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Q&A
Evening Session
- No Events