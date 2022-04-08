ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta released “50 years of Balloon Magic” which features 224 pages and 305 photos. The book took three years to create and features 15 sections including a tribute to Balloon Fiesta founder Sid Cutter.

The book was authored by ballooning enthusiasts Tom McConnell, Kim Vesely, Paul Rhetts, and Dick Brown. “Every page has been designed to invoke the pride and spirit of the Balloon Fiesta and to help celebrate the Balloon Fiesta’s 50-year historic journey,” said author Dick Brown in a news release.

The book costs $49.95 and is available at the Balloon Fiesta and Balloon Museum gift shops, Amazon, and Rio Grande Books.

Tickets for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are available for purchase. This year is Balloon Fiesta’s 50th event and will be October 1-9.