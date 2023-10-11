ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weather has been great for the Balloon Fiesta, but a forecast from the National Weather Service means there’s a possibility the balloons won’t fly Thursday morning. Officials say even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, there will still be activities to enjoy.

Flying conditions are checked each morning. With predictions of an incoming cold front, it’s possible that there may be too much wind to fly. But, spectators won’t know for sure until the morning’s pilot briefing session, scheduled for 6 a.m.

If the balloons can’t fly, officials say they will try for a static display of balloons. Thursday is the Special Shape Rodeo.

Thursday’s skydiving by Team Fastrax has also been put on hold pending weather. Some other activities are still on schedule pending weather. Visitors can look forward to chainsaw carving exhibitions, food offerings on the field, and fireworks shows in the night.

Events are planned for Thursday, Oct. 12.