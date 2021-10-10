Live: Static Display on Final Day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials are currently holding a pilot briefing on the ninth and final day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Due to winds, dawn patrol was canceled this morning and the yellow flag was raised. Officials at the pilot briefing said that if balloons do end up flying, there will be only one wave of balloons instead of two. Balloon officials will continue to monitor the winds.

The weather has become more of a factor in the past few days for the event as Saturday morning’s mass ascension became a static display, and Saturday evening’s balloon glow turned into a candlestick glow. We have a deep area of low pressure right over the state this morning. This is affecting our weather in several ways. First, it creates plenty of upward lift for the air giving way to strong erratic winds aloft. This unfortunately doesn’t bode well for the final day of the balloon fiesta. It also is pulling colder air from the Rockies into our state.

Yellow flag. Officials monitoring winds at Balloon Fiesta Park. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 10, 2021

As this is the last day of Fiesta, the slate of events is smaller than previous days. There will be one final Chainsaw Carving Exhibition at 8:00 a.m.