ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend.

At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing will take place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions.

Scheduled events for Sunday can be seen in the list below.

  • 5:45 a.m. – Aerial Drone Light Show
  • 6 a.m. – Dawn Patrol Show
  • 6:30 a.m. – Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
  • 7 a.m. – Farewell Mass Ascension
  • 8 a.m. – AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition