ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend.
At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing will take place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions.
Scheduled events for Sunday can be seen in the list below.
- 5:45 a.m. – Aerial Drone Light Show
- 6 a.m. – Dawn Patrol Show
- 6:30 a.m. – Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7 a.m. – Farewell Mass Ascension
- 8 a.m. – AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition