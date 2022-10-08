ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. For now, the flag is yellow as officials continue to monitor the weather. Right now at the park, the winds are light, and there is a misting rain.
Below is a list of events planned for Saturday, weather permitting.
- 5:45 am Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 6:00 am Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort
- 6:30 am Krispy Kreme Morning Glow
- 7:00 am Mass Ascension, powered by ExxonMobil
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 am Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 11:00 am Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)
- 1:00-5 pm Music Fiesta
- 3:00-6:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 5:00 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 6:00 pm Night Magic™ Glow, powered by ExxonMobil
- 6:00 pm Fiestas de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 7:30 pm Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, NM
- 7:45 pm Aerial Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 pm* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show