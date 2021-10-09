LIVE: Balloons inflate for static display on the 8th day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re awaiting the official word from Balloon Fiesta on whether or not the balloons will fly on the eighth day of Fiesta. Just after 7:00 a.m., balloon officials gave word that the yellow flag would go up for Saturday. Balloons will inflate for a static display. At 7:36 a.m., balloon officials tweeted that the parking lots were full and guests should no longer attempt to park at official lots.

There will still be plenty to do at the balloon field. Events start at 8:00 a.m. with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Chainsaw Carving Exhibition that will be followed up by Flamenco dancers and Mariachi music at 8:30 a.m. If you’ve caught the pin trading bug, official Balloon Fiesta pin trading will begin at 11:00 a.m.

