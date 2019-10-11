Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 7

Dawn Patrol takes off on day seven of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Friday, October 11, 2019. (KRQE David Romero)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag was raised Friday for the Special Shape Rodeo.

Balloon Fiesta weather officials say wind is very light near the surface area Friday, which means that it’s good balloon flying weather. Officials also say balloons will stay within the city since winds are very calm.

Friday morning temperatures are in the low to mid-30s across the Albuquerque metro area.

Friday’s Schedule

Morning Session

6:00 am: Dawn Patrol

7:00 am: Special Shape Rodeo™ / National Anthem – Sandia Singers

8:00 am: Competition Balloon Flying begins

8:00am – 12:00pm: AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:00 am: Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers

Evening Session