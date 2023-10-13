ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is day seven of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta and the green flag is up. Balloons will launch for Friday’s Special Shape Rodeo mass ascension.
Green flag is up! Look up at 7 a.m. for military flyover, followed by Special Shape Rodeo and fly in competition!— Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 13, 2023
Schedule of events at Balloon Fiesta October 13, 2023
- 4:30 a.m. Kids’ Day Goodie Bag distribution begins (South of Main Street Stage)
- 6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo™
- 7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch
- 8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch
- 7:30-11:00 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show
- 5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.
- 6:00 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.
- 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show