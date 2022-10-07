ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is back up at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday. After initially going up, officials put the launch on hold as they monitored rain showers about five miles south of the park. Now, the green flag is back up and Friday morning’s launch is back on.

Friday sees gloomy conditions as low pressure continues to impact the state. Friday however, will most likely be the quietest day of the next three, with just isolated shower chances in the metro.

Planned events for Friday are listed below: