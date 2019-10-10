Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 6

Live Now
Crowds watch during day 6 of Balloon Fiesta as balloonists inflate their balloon on Thursday, October 10, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Giron)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to strong winds, the yellow flag remains up at the field for Day 6 of Balloon Fiesta. Officials have announced balloons will inflate for a static display Thursday.

Balloon Fiesta Weather officials say Double Eagle has winds at 8 knots and the Albuquerque Sunport has wind speeds at 4 knots. However higher up and near the park, winds are a bit stronger.

Skies are clear and will stay that way all day. Winds are expected to pick up mid-morning and will continue to get stronger throughout the day.

The National Anthem will start at 6:45 a.m. Then the Special Shape Rodeo will begin. Following the Special Shape Rodeo is flying competitions if weather permits. The AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition is also underway from 8 a.m. until noon and then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

