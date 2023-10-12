ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. Officials have decided the balloons will not launch Thursday morning, but there will be static display of the special shapes. Officials say there will be no competition Thursday morning.
Green flag for static display! Balloons to begin inflating shortly. No competition on the field this morning.— Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 12, 2023
Schedule of events at Balloon Fiesta October 12, 2023
- 6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol
- 7:00 a.m. Special Shape Rodeo™
- 7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch
- 8:00 a.m. Fly In Competition Launch
- 8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction
- 3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition
- 4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show
- 5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.
- 6:00 p.m. Special Shape Glowdeo™
- 7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.
- 7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino
- 8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show’