ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. Officials have decided the balloons will not launch Thursday morning, but there will be static display of the special shapes. Officials say there will be no competition Thursday morning.

Green flag for static display! Balloons to begin inflating shortly. No competition on the field this morning. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 12, 2023

