ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to discuss the weather and determine if balloons are safe to go up.

Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. Balloon Fiesta officials say the grass on the field is wet so visitors should be careful while walking around the park. KRQE news 13 will update with more information after Thursday morning’s pilot briefing.

Planned events for Thursday are listed below: