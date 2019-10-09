Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 5

Live Now
Dawn Patrol during day five of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (KRQE David Romero)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Day five of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will begin as officials have wrapped up the pilot briefing and the green flag has been raised.

During the briefing, balloonists were told to expect light winds with a cold front coming in which may cause gusty winds later in the afternoon. Low drainage in Santa Fe will result in an incomplete “Albuquerque Box”.

Following Wednesday’s Dawn Patrol, the Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension will take place. Balloonists from around the world will represent their nations during the morning ascension with many flying their nation’s flags from their gondola while others dress in their country’s colors.

