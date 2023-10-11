ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five at the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. The pilot briefing is starting. During the daily briefing, officials and pilots gather to discuss the weather and determine if conditions are safe to fly in.

It should be another quiet start to the day Wednesday. Winds will be light Wednesday morning for the Balloon Fiesta Ascension, but it will pick up quickly in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Schedule of events at Balloon Fiesta October 11, 2023