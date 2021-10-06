Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Day 5 of the Balloon Fiesta. At the pilot briefing, officials say the yellow flag will be raised for now in the hopes that the light rain system will pass in time for launch. Right now, pilots are on hold for ascension.

Light rain is moving through the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning, with another chance for isolated rain this afternoon. Winds will be picking up later this week and into the weekend as another storm system moves into the state.

Weather permitting, the Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension will begin at 7 a.m. The Flight of Nations started in 1998 and includes all the participating countries. At 7:30 a.m. the Remote Control Balloons Exhibition will begin. At 8 a.m. there will be a chainsaw carving demonstration.