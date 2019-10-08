Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Balloon Fiesta officials have lifted the green flag and balloons will lift off for day four of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Though expected to be shallow, officials state that the “Albuquerque Box” will be back in effect Tuesday morning. This “box” is a set of wind patterns that allow balloonists to effectively navigate.

However, there is concern regarding possible thunderstorms in the western region of the state in the afternoon.

Dawn Patrol balloons inflated and took off around 6 a.m. which allows other balloonists to get a sense of wind speeds just before sunrise. The first round of balloons will go up at 7 a.m.

Following Tuesday’s double ascension will be balloon flying competitions. Chainsaw carving demonstrations will take place from 8 a.m. until noon.