ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is day four of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and that means balloons are cleared for takeoff and will be in the air Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another quiet and warm day across the state with mostly sunny skies. Another Albuquerque Box pattern may be set up again for Mass Ascension on Tuesday morning.

Green flag for Tuesday, October 10. Flight conditions are looking good and include a potential sandwich box. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 10, 2023

Schedule of events at Balloon Fiesta October 10,2023