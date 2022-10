ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. There is a yellow flag at day four of Balloon Fiesta. Balloon launch is on hold due to weather.

Yellow flag called once again on Day 4 of #BalloonFiesta Balloons ON HOLD for launch. — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) October 4, 2022

Planned events for Tuesday are listed below: