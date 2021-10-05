ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Day 4 of the Balloon Fiesta and the green flag has been raised. Officials at the pilot briefing are reporting a high possibility of having a “box.” When the “box” is in full force as balloons take off from Balloon Fiesta Park the balloons move south being pushed by the northerly winds from the northern mountains. After drifting south for a while many balloonists increase their elevation a bit and begin to ride prevailing southwesterly winds back northeast. This ends up taking many balloons over the heights and foothills for a landing that ends in a looping pattern of sorts.
Balloon Fiesta Pilot Briefing – Day 4
by: Allison Giron, KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: