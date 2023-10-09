ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag has been raised Monday, day three of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. The green flag means balloons are cleared for takeoff and will be in the air Monday morning.

Green flag is up! We're ready for a fantastic day three! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 9, 2023

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across most of New Mexico Monday afternoon. Winds will stay light all day across the state. Tuesday will be similar, but a storm is going to cross into the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing gusty winds into New Mexico.

Schedule of events at Balloon Fiesta October 9, 2023