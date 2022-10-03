ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is the third day of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. During the pilot’s briefing early Sunday morning, pilots discussed the weather for flight safety.

During a pilot briefing each morning, officials determine if balloons are safe to go up. Conditions for flight are known as ‘green flag,’ ‘yellow flag,’ and ‘red flag.’ With overnight showers, balloon fiesta pilots and visitors will wait to see if weather conditions allow for flight Monday morning.

We're ready for day three of #BalloonFiesta! More information on today's flying conditions will be available after pilot briefing. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 3, 2022

Planned events for Monday are listed below: