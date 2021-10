NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When asked what he thought about New Mexico, Jamal Mashburn Jr. said, "I love it, just coming from a different place. It's nice and hot here." The talented point guard followed Richard Pitino to New Mexico after playing his freshman season for the coach at Minnesota before Pitino was fired.

"You know, we always had a good relationship and he's been with me since my freshman year in high school, recruiting me and he's always been honest," said Mashburn Jr. "I'm always about honesty. So, he shoots it to you straight. I had no, no brainer that I was coming back, coming back with him."