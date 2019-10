ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flat was raised Sunday for the second day of Balloon Fiesta. Due to clear skies Dawn Patrol took off as planned.

Balloon Fiesta officials say winds are calm and conditions are ideal for an Albuquerque Box. They also say a cold front is moving in but weather is great for balloon flying.

Dawn Patrol getting ready at #BalloonFiesta pic.twitter.com/EfbgS2xfzQ — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) October 6, 2019

Just finished the National Anthem. Perfect morning for flying. #BalloonFiesta pic.twitter.com/ysSpu0fW1f — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) October 6, 2019

Something to think about when choosing when you come to #balloonfiesta over the next week. We are looking at our coldest temperatures of the season beginning Friday morning. Lows could be around freezing at the park Friday morning. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/tp6fZtnoz9 — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) October 6, 2019