ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag has been raised on Day 2 of the Balloon Fiesta. Sunday morning winds are relatively calm, making way for a beautiful start to day 2 of Balloon Fiesta.

Temperatures are in the low 50s across the metro with cooler air in the mid-30s to upper 40s across northern New Mexico and milder temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s across southern New Mexico.

Schedule of events at Balloon Fiest October 8, 2023:

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7:00 a.m. Mass Ascension

7:30-11 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote Control Balloons Exhibition)

8:00-noon Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:00 a.m. Fiesta of Wheels Car Show (located on north end of Launch Field)

10:00 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

11:00 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading (Group Tour Tent north end of Main Street)

3:00-6:00 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

4:00-5:00 p.m. Great American Kite Show

5:00 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

6:00 p.m. Balloon Glow, powered by ExxonMobil

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax™ Skydiving, sponsored by Accident Insurance Company, Inc.

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show, sponsored by Sandia Resort & Casino

8:00 p.m.* AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Green flag is up, pilots will soon start preparing for launch! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2023