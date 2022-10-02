ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the second day of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. During a briefing early Sunday morning, pilots discussed the weather for flight safety.

The pilot briefing takes place every morning of Balloon Fiesta at 6 a.m. During the discussion, they will determine if balloons are safe to go up. Conditions for flight are known as ‘green flag,’ ‘yellow flag,’ and ‘red flag.’

On Sunday, officials determined weather conditions have caused them to raise a yellow flag.

Planned events for Sunday are listed below: