ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of the first Fiesta in two years, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta organizers will hold a news briefing Monday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream the event on this page with coverage beginning around 10 a.m.

According to a news release, officials tied to the event are expected to address public safety, traffic and on-site preparedness. The 2021 event marks the first Fiesta since 2019, as 2020’s Fiesta was “postponed” due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Fiesta officials said they’re expecting 545 balloons at the event. They also talked about some new things people can expect at this year’s event, including 35 new remote-controlled balloons.