ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta leadership will hold a news briefing Monday at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the event on this page. Balloon Fiesta officials are expected to present the final numbers and event information for the upcoming Balloon Fiesta. Specifically, they will provide information on the following:

Official Number of balloons, pilots, shapes and countries

Events and activities at Balloon Fiesta

Economic impact of the Balloon Fiesta

COVID-19 Safety

Matt Guthrie the President of the Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors, Paul Smith the Executive Director, and am Parks the Director of Operations are expected to talk during the event.