Balloon Fiesta officials, law enforcement hold safety briefing ahead of event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Balloon Fiesta gets off the ground Friday with Balloons Aloft then the event kicks off on Saturday. Ahead of the festivities, officials are stressing the importance of public safety.

On Thursday, local law enforcement and Balloon Fiesta officials announced their procedures for this year’s event. They say they will have metal detectors at each entrance.

Officials are also reminding people not to bring any weapons including concealed carry weapons, knives over four-inches long, as well as spiked jewelry.

“I am very confident in the plan we have in place and that you’ll be able to have a safe and secure event here and we welcome you,” said APD Deputy Chief Mike Smathers.

Officers are also encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity as well.