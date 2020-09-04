Balloon Fiesta limited-edition merchandise to be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though the pandemic has shut down New Mexico’s biggest event, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, people can still get their 2020 Fiesta collectibles. There are some items that have the 2020 Balloon Fiesta logo on them, but they’re also releasing limited-edition merchandise to highlight the unusual times we are in.

“The 2020 theme was ‘Time Flies’ and we’ve modified that slightly right now so that it’s ‘Time Flies On,’ but we’re actually going to use the logo and theme again in 2021,” said Balloon Fiesta live announcer Art Lloyd, Jr.

You can buy online your typical Fiesta items like 2020 T-shirts, mugs, patches and even the official poster series featuring the Looney Tunes characters. Fiesta said they didn’t order as many as they typically would because no one would be able to browse the vendor shops this year. And this year, there is limited edition merchandise.

“We’re producing a Balloon Fiesta ‘Siesta’ edition merchandise so things that had never been available before,” said Lloyd. “So in addition to the regular 2020 pins, there are now two new Balloon Fiesta ‘Siesta’ edition pins.”

One of those two limited edition pins will be colorful, the other will be gold and Fiesta will only sell 200 of them. More of the Fiesta ‘Siesta’ items will show balloons with masks on or even some balloons deflated as a way to represent that the event was postponed. And of course, Fiesta created a special mask for people this year.

The regular 2020 merchandise is already up online, but that limited edition Fiesta “Siesta” merchandise will be available on September 21, 2020.

Since people can’t go to the event this year, Fiesta will be live streaming hot air balloons going up.

