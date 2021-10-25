Balloon Fiesta files lawsuit against Tennessee event over name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is suing what they claim is an imposter. They say the Monroe Life Balloon Fiesta in Knoxville, Tennessee is illegally using the ‘Balloon Fiesta’ name and a similar logo for its event.

They point out in their lawsuit that the group agreed to cease its use a year ago but claim they have not only resumed its use but have done so in a manner designed to conceal its use from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. That includes using Balloon Fiesta on billboards and signs but balloon festival on their website. This was all for their event this year.

Albuquerque’s fiesta claims it’s an infringement on their registered trademark and blatant improper conduct. They also say the Tennessee festival has brought negative publicity that could be tried to Albuquerque’s event. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta not only wants the group to stop using the term but also pay damages.

