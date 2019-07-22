Balloon Fiesta releases annual poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are already getting excited about the 48th International Balloon Fiesta, which is only three months away.

This week, fiesta organizers dropped its annual poster. “I think it is just quite an inspiration especially from the artist’s view,” Violet Woody, who is visiting Albuquerque, said.

“A lot of people go from out of town and all kinds of places to come and watch,” local Joshua Chavez added.

Looney Tunes artist Daniel Killen is continuing the quirky theme of the 2018 poster featuring Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. “This year, I made it much more grand and epic as the coyote now has his own balloon in the shape of his own head chasing the roadrunner,” Killen said.

The cartoon duo made their first appearance in the inaugural poster in 1972, coming back in 1974, and returning for the third time last year. They will be featured in every poster leading up to the fiesta’s 50th anniversary in 2021. “I have to say it is tremendously amazing, especially that he incorporated something in the past and brought it to the present to be part of our future,” Woody said.

“This year’s inspiration came from all the pictures of the balloon fiesta, having seen the fiesta, and just the sky filled with exciting colors,” Killen said. “It is just like flowers in the field.”

The poster aims to capture the child-like imagination of New Mexico and the beauty of all the hot air balloons. Posters can be purchased at the fiesta headquarters in Albuquerque, at the event itself, or at balloonfiestastuff.com