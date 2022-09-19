ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 50 couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary will be recognized at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec. Dept. and the Balloon Fiesta will be teaming up to honor couples married in 1972 with a special prize.

The couples will receive a parking pass and tickets to the Night Magic Glow on October 8. Couples must provide proof of marriage documentation. Registration is open September 19 – 23 with winners being announced on the 27, the offer is only valid to the first 50 couples that sign up. Valid marriage documentation can be emailed to 50anniversary@cabq.gov or brought to the Parks and Rec. Dept. office at 1801 4th St. NW between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.