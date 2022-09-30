ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year the Balloon Fiesta is trying to break another record for the most remote-controlled balloons in the air at once. This is only the second year for RC Balloons at the Balloon Fiesta.

Matt McKay is getting ready to fly his RC Balloon, it’s a hobby he started six years ago. Since then, the Los Lunas firefighter has already built seven RC balloons. He’ll be flying them at this year’s Balloon Fiesta.

“I have a fire truck balloon that I’ll hopefully have out there. I have a couple of other balloons as well, different models that are smaller than this, and I have a new special shape that is coming to Fiesta that it’s a secret at this point,” said McKay.

Last year there were 30 RC Balloons at the Balloon Fiesta. They need to get 55 RC Balloons in the air to break the record set in Germany.

After seeing how popular RC Balloons are becoming, enthusiasts created the club Enchanted Model Balloons last year. There are over 30 members now, and some will participate in the Balloon Fiesta.

The remote-control balloons cost about $1,000. The propane-fueled balloons can also fly about 400 feet up.