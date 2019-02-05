Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta accepting 2019 performing artist applications

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 11:26 AM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 11:36 AM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) - Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be celebrating it's 48th year October 5-13, 2019 and they are looking for local performers to entertain one of the largest atttended events in New Mexico.  Officials estimated a total of guest-visits for the 2018 fiesta was 886,037. 

Although the Balloon's steal the show, they aren't the only entertainment at Balloon Fiesta. With performances on the Main Street Stage, along Concession Row and North Main Street Stage, Balloon Fiesta showcases many local and national talented performers.

If you, or someone you know is interested in being considered for one of these shows, please complete the Performing Artist Application

Stunning autumnal mornings in the Rio Grande Valley create an unique backdrop for the breathtaking  event, that is held for nine days each year in October, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

