ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is celebrating its 51st year as the crown jewel of Albuquerque tourism. Here’s all you need to know to get on the field and what to do when you get there.

Dates and Times

This year’s Balloon Fiesta will be happening from October 7 and 15 at Balloon Fiesta Park at 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. Gates open each day at 4:30 a.m. for morning events and 3:00 p.m. for afternoon events. The full event schedule is available online.

Courtesy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Ticket Info

General Admission tickets (over the age of 12 years old) – $15

Ages 12 and under – Free

Four packs of General Admission tickets and single General Admission tickets can be purchased at the Balloon Fiesta Gift Shop in person or online. Tickets are good for one session on any day of this year’s fiesta. There will be no evening sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or the second Sunday.

Tickets are nonrefundable but if it’s deemed unsafe for balloons to inflate, Balloon Fiesta will give a rain-check for that session.

Getting to the Park

Courtesy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Transportation services to the park include the Fiesta Express Park & Ride Service and Bike Valet. Public parking is also available at the park. Parking is $20 per vehicle and is available for purchase at the gate.

Entering the Park

All ticket holders will be subject to a security screening, including a metal detector screening and inspection of all bags and other items carried in. The security level of screening may be modified on an event-by-event basis.

What you can and cannot bring

Can Bring

Backpacks/bags (1 per person) are allowed but all bags will be inspected. (Clear bags will expedite the process)

Blankets or bulky clothing should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.

Folding chairs are allowed but will have to be removed from the carrying case for inspection.

Food of any kind for guest consumption. Resale is prohibited.

Cannot Bring

Weapons (including knives over 4″ blade length), any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Public Safety personnel.

any animal with the exception of a service animal.

Glass bottles and hard-sided coolers.

Alcohol of any kind.

Religious or political paraphernalia.

COVID-19

There will be no COVID-19 restrictions this year at Balloon Fiesta. Officials do suggest that if people feel ill or have a fever to not attend Balloon Fiesta. If you have already purchased tickets, you will be able to use them the following year. If someone gets sick while at Balloon Fiesta, it is suggested they leave the park and consider getting a COVID-19 test.

Drone Use

The Balloon Fiesta and the surrounding areas will be a no-drone zone from October 7-15. The FAA has established a Temporary Flight restriction area that will be effective for the entire event. The restricted area is a four-mile radius from the center of Balloon Fiesta Park.